New Indian Express joins green initiative with Railways

The Thiruvanathapuram Division of Southern Railway in association with The New Indian Express will observe Environment Day on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway in association with The New Indian Express will observe Environment Day on Wednesday. 

The initiative to be organised at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 10 am, will be inaugurated by Ajay Kaushik, Station Director, Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am.  

‘Say no to plastic’, a campaign against overuse of plastic materials will be organised in connection with the Environment Day. 

Students from various institutions including Saigramam Pandavanmala will take part in the initiative aimed at creating awareness on green efforts. Saplings will be planted on the railway station premises. 

