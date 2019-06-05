Thiruvananthapuram boasts better air quality

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per the statistics by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) till 2018, the air quality in the capital city is satisfactory compared to the other two major cities - Kochi and Kozhikode. The rate of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) has come down in Thiruvananthapuram compared to 2017. Every month, air is sampled twice at three pollution test facilities in the district at SMV school, Pettah and near the Cosmopolitan Hospital. Barring the three air quality test centres, the facility at Plamoodu Junction provides Continuous Real-Time Monitoring via the data published on the website of KSPCB.

Though the capital city is improving in the rate of RSPM, pollution caused by sulphur dioxide (SO2 ) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) continues to increase. "We are working hard to achieve the goal of implementing fewer pollution methods. The reduced rate of RSPM is the result one such novel effort," said Ajit Haridas, chairman of KSPCB.

The pollution rate in the industrial area of the district has decreased compared to 2017. The rate of sulphur dioxide was reduced by 0.5 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³) and the rate of NOx got reduced by 2 µg/m³. However, the value of RSPM in the industrial area has increased by 3 µg/m³. Insensitive and residential zones, the data shows a decline.

The rate of SO2 at the sensitive zone at SMV School, overbridge recorded only 6.7 µg/m³ while NOx recorded 24.18 µg/m³, which is less compared to the value in 2017. The level of RSPM maintained the same value, which is 49 µg/m³. SO2, NOx and RSPM levels marked a lesser value compared to 2017 at the sensitive zone at Cosmopolitan Hospital in Murinjapalam. The data collected from the centre at the residential zone in Pettah has recorded an increase in RSPM value by one, but the SO2 and NOx values were marked less.

The air pollution levels have come down, owing to the efforts of the KSPCB. In order to control air pollution in the industrial area, the board has implemented stringent rules regarding including online monitoring mechanisms. "The pollution rates in industries displayed at the head offices and severe action taken along with increased measures have helped reduce the pollution rate," said Ajit.

The actions taken by the motor vehicles department regarding the pollution in vehicles, facilitation of better roads that ease the transportation and the actions taken in the construction sites to reduce dust has also helped, he added. Stringent actions will be made in order to reduce CO2, NOx and non-quantified odours. The existing rules regarding the incinerator will be strengthened. "Incinerators that maintain permissible temperature limit will only be allowed for sales in the market," said Ajit.

Ernakulam has crossed the limit of 60 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³), and reached 72 µg/m³ and Kozhikkode has touched 61 µg/m³. The capital city maintained an average of 54 µg/m³, which is 6 µg/m³ less than the limit.