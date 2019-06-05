Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Biodiversity awards to be distributed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Biodiversity Board nominated 12 individuals, for promoting biodiversity in the state, as recipients of its awards for 2018. C V Vidyadharan, of Cherthala, and P V Divakaran, of Kasaragod, were adjudged, bio-diversity protectors. They share a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a plaque.

P J Manuel won for preserving indigenous plant species. Reshmi Edathanal, of Kottayam, won for protecting indigenous cattle varieties. Both Manuel and Reshmi get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and plaque each.

Government LPS Malappacheri, in Kasaragod, was adjudged the best green school. In the college category, College of Forestry, Thrissur, bagged the award. The institutions will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation and plaque each. The Museum-Zoo was adjudged the best government institution to promote biodiversity.

Bio-diversity Management Committees of Veeyapuram gram panchayat and Maranchery gram panchayat were adjudged the best. They will share a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and plaque.

Sajith Parameshwaran and G S Unnikrishnan Nair won media awards. They get a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation and plaque. STM Document Engineering Private Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, gets a special jury mention.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards during the state-level inauguration of World Environment Day at Forest headquarters here on June 5. Minister K Raju will preside over the function. Asramam mangroves in Kollam will be declared the first bio-diversity heritage site in the state.