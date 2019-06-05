‘Veyilmanam’ on green issues to be released online

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intended to be a reminder to the present generation, a short film on environmental issues will be released on Youtube here on Wednesday, World Environment Day. The short film made by Babumon Anakottoor, an autorickshaw driver in the capital speaks of the importance of protecting environment and provide insight into the future if the destruction of the environment happens at such a rapid pace.

“I decided to do a short film on this after an eye-opening event in my life. I went to my native place Kottarakkara and stayed there for a few days. I noticed that the place did not look anything like it did in my childhood. There was a stream and paddy fields near my house. The paddy fields have mostly been converted while the stream is now non-existent. This was the beginning and the idea grew from there,” said Babumon.

The film follows a few kids as they explore the changes in environment over time with the help of a neighbourhood artist who laments the loss of the green cover and other natural resources. The film ends with a vivid portrayal of a vivid future where one can’t find water in the wells to give a drop of it to the dying plants.

The film has also won the award for the best script in the short film festival organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change here at St Mary’s School, Pattom. Cinematography for the film was done by Lalbabu. Chandran Monalisa , Sunil Parameshwaran and other child actors star in this 20 minute short film. The short film will be viewed on Youtube at

EYILMAANAMmalayalamshortfilmeng/subtitle.