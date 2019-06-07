‘Aa Aksharam’ initiative launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Arts and Cultural Studies (CACS) in association with Bharat Bhavan is launching a unique initiative wherein readers are introduced to books. Named 'Aa Aksharam' in Malayalam, it will be organised as a monthly event. This will be a platform for presenting various dimensions of a book, reading certain portions, one-man acts, in addition to a venue for the reader to interact with the writer and buy the books.

'Samudrasila', a novel by noted writer Subhash Chandran is scheduled for reading and interaction with the author on Friday, at 5 pm. To be held at Bharat Bhavan Thycadu, the event will be attended by noted writer Chandramathi, director Madhupal, artist NN Rimson, short story writer V Shinilal, writer Pradeep Panangad and Bharat Bhavan secretary Pramod Payyannur. CACS is an organisation for research in art and culture.