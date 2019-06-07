Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fruit sales unaffected by Nipah scare

Last year, the fruit market was drastically affected following reports that the Nipah virus could be spread through fruits bitten by infected bats.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last year, the fruit market was drastically affected following reports that the Nipah virus could be spread through fruits bitten by infected bats. This year, however, fruit vendors in the city say that there has been no specific decrease in fruit sales and the market had already been dull for a month.

Sajeer, a  fruit vendor at Palayam market said, “When the state witnessed the Nipah outbreak last year, business was adversely affected as there were speculations the virus was transmitted from a fruit bat. This time, it has not affected our business much. But, in general, the sales have been less compared to previous years.” 

He also said the sale was comparatively better during Ramzan. Sales of local varieties of mangoes have fallen during the peak season of the fruit. Riyaz, a fruit vendor said, “Earlier seasons saw mangoes being the most sought after fruit despite its increase in price," he said. 

Vegetable vendors say the mushrooming of supermarkets across the city has affected their sales. 

“My mother has been selling fruits and vegetables in the Palayam market for decades. After the supermarkets came, only a few customers buy from her. I am forced to buy mangoes that cost D100 at half the price due to the reduced demand,” said Biju, a vegetable and fruit vendor.

