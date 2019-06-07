Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Here's what you can do to keep thieves at bay

The city police have strengthened night patrolling and shared safety alerts against thefts  

Published: 07th June 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With monsoon around the corner, the police have strengthened night patrolling and shared a set of safety alerts to avoid thefts during the season. City police have advised to ensure that the front and back door of the house have strengthened locks. An iron rod can be kept across the locks for additional safety. Do not switch off the front light nor open the door at night if you hear the calling bell. Close windows and do not leave iron levers, rods or knives outside house premises as it can be used by the robbers to easily break into the house.

Keep an eye on unfamiliar people found near the house premises. Get help from your neighbours to deal with unfamiliar faces found within premises at night. Dial 112 for police and dial 9846100100 for help in highways.

The police stresses on using a chained lock for the main gate. Keep gold and other valuables in the bank locker. If you are travelling, make sure you don't leave any signs that you are away from home. Inform your milk and newspaper suppliers prior to the trip to stop the supply till you arrive. If your house has a security camera make sure it is on record mode at night. The city police have also stressed not to touch doors or windows if the robbery has occurred, to preserve fingerprints.

warning
If you are travelling, make sure you don't leave any signs that you are away from home. Inform your milk and newspaper suppliers to stop the supply untill you arrive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp