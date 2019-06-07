Here's what you can do to keep thieves at bay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With monsoon around the corner, the police have strengthened night patrolling and shared a set of safety alerts to avoid thefts during the season. City police have advised to ensure that the front and back door of the house have strengthened locks. An iron rod can be kept across the locks for additional safety. Do not switch off the front light nor open the door at night if you hear the calling bell. Close windows and do not leave iron levers, rods or knives outside house premises as it can be used by the robbers to easily break into the house.

Keep an eye on unfamiliar people found near the house premises. Get help from your neighbours to deal with unfamiliar faces found within premises at night. Dial 112 for police and dial 9846100100 for help in highways.

The police stresses on using a chained lock for the main gate. Keep gold and other valuables in the bank locker. If you are travelling, make sure you don't leave any signs that you are away from home. Inform your milk and newspaper suppliers prior to the trip to stop the supply till you arrive. If your house has a security camera make sure it is on record mode at night. The city police have also stressed not to touch doors or windows if the robbery has occurred, to preserve fingerprints.

