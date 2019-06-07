More e-vehicles on roads soon to check pollution: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government would promote more electric vehicles as a measure to improve air quality. “Vehicles are a major source of air pollution. Electric vehicles are encouraged to reduce the pollution,” he said while inaugurating the state-level celebration of World Environment Day at Forest headquarters on Wednesday.

According to him more electric autorickshaws and cars would be introduced in the streets soon. He said children were the worst affected by pollution. “We are better off when compared to other parts of the country. But if we lower our guard we will reach their stage,” he said.

Forest minister K Raju said the state was successful in partially improving the bio-diversity and had remained one of the best performing states in afforestation.

Chief Minister declared Ashramam mangroves in Kollam as the first bio-diversity heritage site in the state. He distributed the ‘Vanamitra’, ‘Paristhithimitra’, bio-diversity protection and media instituted by Kerala State Biodiversity Board, for the year 2018. A green marathon was organised from Kanakakunnu palace till forest headquarters at Vazhuthacaud.

Green islets should be promoted, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said green islets should be promoted to preserve nature and its biodiversity. He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of ‘Pacha Thuruth’, a programme of Haritha Keralam mission to create green islets, at Pothencode on Wednesday. Vijayan said afforestation programmes had been successful. “We have developed a culture to protect trees that are planted. The concept of the green islet is a step forward in this direction,” said Vijayan. Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar presided over the function. “It is a great step towards reviving the environment,” he said. It is a programme by Haritha Keralam Mission to promote green islets in the state with the help of local self-government departments. The programme aims at re-creating the 1,000 green patches containing fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants at vacant plots.