Plant more trees to beat air pollution: Kerala forest minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Planting more trees is the only way to protect the environment and beat air pollution, said forest minister K Raju. Inaugurating the Environment Day celebrations, jointly organised by The New Indian Express and Indian Oil Corporation at Vijai Enterprises, the IOC pump at General Hospital Junction on Wednesday, he drew attention to the Environment Day theme of the year ‘Air Pollution’.

“It is proven that India has 20 cities which are listed among the most polluted 30 cities in the world. Our national capital New Delhi is the most polluted city in the whole world which says a lot about the pathetic state of our cities. Around 90 per cent of Kerala is surrounded by water and the green cover purifies the air hence we survive in here. More plants should be planted in order to breathe fresh air in the coming years, “ he said.

Minister pointed at the need to have more awareness campaigns and green initiatives. This year the forest department distributed 64 lakh saplings of tamarind, guava and mango to spread awareness on beating air pollution, he said.

The minister also planted a sapling. IOC deputy general manager Vipin Austin, senior manager D Madaneswaran, assistant manager Sunil C Mathew, assistant manager R V N Santhosh, The New Indian Express manager S Krishna Sarma, circulation manager Victor M D’Cruz and assistant sales manager B Unnikrishnan were also present.