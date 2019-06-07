School-joining time for jubilant Kerala State Council for Child Welfare kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “See, this is who I want to be when I grow up,” proudly announces Abhinav as he goes down on his knees and strikes the Pulimurugan pose.

Abhinav, a Class II student is one among the 18 inmates of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), who joined the Government Model School, Thycaud for the new academic year.

Meanwhile, others join in and excitedly share their the first day at school. “It was great to meet new friends. The teachers welcomed us with garlands and a crown made of paper. The sweets were delicious. It was a wonderful experience. I hope to grow up to become a policeman,” says Adwait, another inmate of the centre who was inducted into Class I.

On Thursday, as schools reopened across the state, an overjoyed lot of students decked up in brand new clothes walked into their neighbouring school, which lies adjacent to their child care home. The praveshanolsavam was underway at the school.

The children from the Child Welfare Council made a fresh start this year. A total of 64 children from the centre in various parts of the state joined new schools. “It is the first time such a large number of children under the centre are inducted to the school. Moreover, to help children learn better, we also have a teacher in the evenings to take classes. These classes are arranged on all days except Sundays. It helps students learn and understand better,” says Deepak SP, general secretary, KSCCW.

The school had a host of programmes for the ecstatic kids. The children were welcomed with garlands and crowns bearing letters. “It was a way of comforting them and familiarising them with the alphabets. Ever since 2015, our school has been inducting the children from the centre, the first of the lot being the children who were cared for at the centre after the tsunami in 2004,” says Indirakumariyamma G, headmaster, Government Model School.

Magic shows were also held to enliven the spirit of the children. “Magic is all about timing. We are trying to inculcate these ideals amongst the children through magic,” she says. Celebrations were held adhering to the green protocol, she adds. Students were given notebooks while tiny tots were given slates.

