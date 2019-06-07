Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Schools in Thiruvananthapuram to be equipped with class libraries

The inauguration of SPC unit, open classroom, reading corner and leisure reading room that facilitates reading during the leisure hours were done by the V Joy MLA.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools in the district will be equipped with ‘class libraries’ said VK Madhu, district panchayat president, during his inaugural address at district-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ held at Government Higher Secondary School, Palayamkunnu. He promised to begin climate education units at all school,s right from lower primary, and green parks in selected schools. Flash mobs and aerobic shows were organised to welcome children on the first day. 

The inauguration of SPC unit, open classroom, reading corner and leisure reading room that facilitates reading during the leisure hours were done by the V Joy MLA. The calendar for the academic year was released by General Education Protection Mission district coordinator S Javed. The book ‘Ente vidyalayam, ente swapnangal’ written by one of the students was released by Elakamon grama panchayat V Sumangala. 

District Panchayat health, education, standing committee chairman V Renjith presided over the function participated by SSK District project officer B Sreekumaran, Chemmaruthy panchayat president AH Salim, regional deputy director Narayani, AEO Laila Bheevi, SMC chairman Sunil GS and Government Higher Secondary School, Palayamkunnu principal Sherly P.

