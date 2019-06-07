Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Southern Railway joins hands with TNIE to celebrate Environment Day

It is our responsibility to plant more trees in order to beat the air pollution,” he said. 

Published: 07th June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Children planting saplings at Central Railway Station, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the Environment Day celebrations organised by the Southern Railway in association with The New Indian Express. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children in white uniforms holding placards walking through the railway platforms attracted everyone’s attention on Wednesday. ‘Beat air pollution’, ‘Save our planet’, ‘Discard plastic’, ‘Switch to paper and palm products’, ‘Nourish trees and save humanity’, read some of the placards. 

The campaign was part of the World Environment Day observed by the Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram Division in association with The New Indian Express. Students from Sai Gramam and Malayalam Pallikkoodam took part in the initiative with great enthusiasm.  Inaugurating the campaign, Ajay Kaushik, station director, Central Railway Station delivered the Environment Day message. “It is the younger generation which has to take effective measures in protecting our environment. Consider every day as Environment day and let’s put in our best efforts to keep the earth green. It is our responsibility to plant more trees in order to beat the air pollution,” he said. 

Chandrasekhar KK, chief manager (BNP), BPCL Kerala, K Saiveer Reddy, manager (Sales), Retail, BPCL, Thiruvananthapuram, The New Indian Express manager S Krishna Sarma, circulation manager Victor M D’Cruz attended.

Environment Day Southern Railway TNIE

