Teacher by profession, artist by passion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experience is always the best teacher. And, it was all George Fernandez, an English teacher by profession and an artist by passion, needed to host the art show ‘Serenity Versus Terror’. Serene paintings portraying the magnificence of nature and installations that depicts horror of environmental destruction are showcased here.

“Real-life incidents on the damage done to nature by the selfish human race inspired me to design the art show. I aim to spread awareness on environmental protection,” said George. After receiving appreciations for his art show ‘Tree walk’, organised last month at Alliance Française de Trivandrum, Balavihar approached him to organise the same to raise awareness among school children.

“Butterflies and birds were regular visitors at my house that is surrounded by trees and flowering plants. The arrival of six mobile towers near my house put an end to it. By the twist of fate, four of the towers malfunctioned which brought birds back.” he spoke about an incident that urged him to turn the idea into an installation.

The art show features a collection of 12 installations and 30 paintings. The installation portray serious issues like polluting the oceans, pesticide poisoning, killing of animals, de-forestation and caging of pets. One of the attractions in the art show is an installation named ‘horror’. “Health of the consumers is getting affected by the increased pesticide usage in fruits and vegetables. I had faced issues like vomiting and severe headache after the consumption of apple that I brought from the market. Thus the installation is a message for the consumers to check the quality of fruits they buy from shops,” said George.

Other works and installations show the slaughter of birds and innocent animals including rabbit and dove for its meat. “They are also living beings, who have got equal rights to live,” he said. This is George’s 21st solo exhibition. The artist has also learned Mural and Tanjore paintings. Chinese brush strokes are one among his favourites.

“Chinese brush, that is comparatively difficult to learn, was learned with ten years of practice,” he said. His Chinese brush strokes were exhibited twice in Thiruvananthapuram and once in Kozhikode. George currently manages Flore Institute of Arts and Crafts, which began in the year 1989. Over 20 students including retired government servants and housewives get trained under him. The art show that began on Wednesday will conclude on Saturday.