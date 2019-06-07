They planted saplings to make a difference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a different experience for around 36 children from Sai Gramam who eagerly led the environmental awareness campaign at Central Railway Station on Wednesday for World Environment Day. At the ‘Say No To Plastics’ campaign jointly organised by the Southern Railways, Thiruvananthapuram Division, and The New Indian Express, the children walked across the platform holding placards with slogans aimed at creating awareness among the passengers.

A few students from Malayalam Pallikkoodam also joined the hour-long campaign. Saplings including guava and gooseberry were planted in the railway premises. “At least a few would have made plans to plant trees on this World Environment Day by seeing our initiative. Planting at least a sapling would make a difference. I feel happy to be a part of this novel initiative,” said one of the participants Akash AS, a Plus One student.

“The efforts shouldn’t go in vain. People must understand the ill-effects of single-use plastics and must be encouraged to put efforts to reduce the use of it,” said Avinash Saji, another participant. By taking part in the campaign, Kashinath S R made sure to take efforts to plant more trees. “I understood the purpose of planting trees. I will plant more saplings and will encourage my friends to do so” he said.