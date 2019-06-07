Ticket hike at Veli raises hackles of visitors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden hike in ticket prices at the Veli Tourist Village has created displeasure among visitors. For years the tourist village collected D5 per ticket for those above 12 while entry was free for children below 12 years. However, the government has instructed the authorities to collect D20 for those above 12 and D5 for those below 12 since Tuesday.

"The toy train facility for kids is yet to be functional. Many other projects are pending. The entrance of tourist village is in a pathetic condition and it does not have proper fencing. Yet, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has hiked the entrance fee, which is unacceptable, ” said Kiran Kumar MS, an auto driver at Veli.

According to visitors, the facility is not worth the cost. During the rainy season, the park gets waterlogged leaving the venue inaccessible for children. "The government must maintain the facility and implement the promised projects in the tourist village before raising the price," said Rajesh D, a resident near the Veli Tourist Village.

According to Shyju V, a horse owner at the tourist village, the vendors and those who depend on the village for livelihood will be affected with the hike. "Middle-class families are regular visitors. But with the increase in ticket price, the number of visitors will decrease thereby affecting our income,” said Shyju.

However, DTPC secretary Bindu Moni said the price hike was inevitable. "Crores of rupees have been invested in the tourist village including the toy train and renovation of the park. The rate could have been increased long back, but it remained the same since commencement" she said.