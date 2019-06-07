Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ticket hike at Veli raises hackles of visitors

 The sudden hike in ticket prices at the Veli Tourist Village has created displeasure among visitors.

Published: 07th June 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden hike in ticket prices at the Veli Tourist Village has created displeasure among visitors. For years the tourist village collected D5 per ticket for those above 12 while entry was free for children below 12 years. However, the government has instructed the authorities to collect D20 for those above 12 and D5 for those below 12 since Tuesday. 

"The toy train facility for kids is yet to be functional. Many other projects are pending. The entrance of tourist village is in a pathetic condition and it does not have proper fencing. Yet, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has hiked the entrance fee, which is unacceptable, ” said Kiran Kumar MS, an auto driver at Veli. 

According to visitors, the facility is not worth the cost. During the rainy season, the park gets waterlogged leaving the venue inaccessible for children. "The government must maintain the facility and implement the promised projects in the tourist village before raising the price," said Rajesh D, a resident near the Veli Tourist Village.

According to Shyju V, a horse owner at the tourist village, the vendors and those who depend on the village for livelihood will be affected with the hike. "Middle-class families are regular visitors. But with the increase in ticket price, the number of visitors will decrease thereby affecting our income,” said Shyju.

However, DTPC secretary Bindu Moni said the price hike was inevitable. "Crores of rupees have been invested in the tourist village including the toy train and renovation of the park. The rate could have been increased long back, but it remained the same since commencement" she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp