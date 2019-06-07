Towards sustainable living

Rebecca Vargese By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sustainable. Zero waste. Slow fashion. Over the years, runways across the globe have been addressing environment concerns one theme at a time. Looking beyond the fashion trend at bolder ideas and innovative techniques, we talk to designers and brands who are delving into their Indian roots to work with an indigenous material like bamboo and give the Indian way of life a luxury makeover.

Back to basics

Entrepreneurs Veena Balakrishnan and Sudarshana Pai believe that trash could save the world. From making drawstring bags and pouches with dead stock to using ground coffee for face scrubs, the young NIFT graduates are two of the newest faces to join the conversation on sustainability. Setting up their venture Everwards & Two’s Company in the second half of 2018, the 20-something duo say that sustainable lifestyle alternative shouldn’t just be for a niche section of society.

Working towards educating their patrons to make a switch towards a greener living the pair are starting off with the basics — bamboo straws and toothbrushes. “It’s funny how something as mundane as straws and plastic toothbrushes can be one of the greatest threats to the oceans today. Our aim is to present the all available alternatives and dismiss myths that an eco-friendly lifestyle is impractical,” says Veena.

Perfect to the ‘T’

Madhavi Das and Aiyappa Somyanada, graduates from IIM-K also champion the bottom-up approach. So in 2018, when the founders of Bamboo Tribe launched their bamboo yarn T-shirts, it was in tribute to the everyday wardrobe staple. “Bamboo yarn is naturally moisture-wicking and anti-odour, yet given all these attributes, I couldn’t believe that it was not being employed on a large scale,” explains Madhavi.

Over a year since the brand’s inception and with a majority of their clientele concentrated at their headquarters in Bengaluru, Chennai and even Mumbai, Madhavi tells us that demand and production are geared in favour of the plain minimal tees, shorts and joggers. “We had introduced additional designs like tank tops and racer backs, but none do as well as the basics.”

So, while the concept of urban minimalism and conscious consumption has caught on in metros like Chennai and Bengaluru, Tier 2 cities are witnessing an uptick in luxury accessories governed by the norms of sustainability.



Hanging around

Pravinsinh Solanki is perhaps one of the most vital new voices directing the luxury course in recent years. A furniture and interior design graduate from NID, Ahmedabad, the 44-year-old’s bespoke, handmade bamboo hangers have found a permanent spot in the World Bamboo Museum in Damyong, South Korea, and are presently being showcased at London’s Cockpit Arts Studio. However, it wasn’t until four years ago, that this perennial evergreen plant became Pravin’s all-consuming passion.

Following his six-year stint working for design houses in Italy, the now, associate senior faculty of interior design at NID, returned to the country with one aim in mind: to create truly virgin design concepts using existing craft forms in India.

“There is a certain idea attached to bamboo crafts. The most obvious one being that they can never fit into the luxury category.” Creating 36 designs, all of which are created for various silhouettes and fabrics, these hangers are made at his NID workshop and are only available to the likes of the FDCI chairperson, Sunil Sethi and luxury apparel design houses, both in India and abroad.



Treasured trinkets

When it comes to luxury retail therapy, the World Bamboo Ambassador representing India, Rebecca Reubens has our attention. An extension of her sustainable interior décor brand, Rhizome Studios, the jewellery designer returned to her signature style with the unveiling of her jewellery label, Baka late last year. Preparing to meet growing customer requests, the 41-year-old founder/designer is set to launch her statement pieces at Ogaan stores across the country within the month.