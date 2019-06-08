An eye on eateries in Thiruvananthapuram

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising serious concerns about the quality of food served at hotels in the city, the assistant food safety commissioner received as many as 4,109 complaints in the capital city last year. Most complaints pertain to stale food and unhygienic atmosphere in the eateries. According to data provided by the office of assistant commissioner of food safety, a total of 1,879 notices were served to eatery owners between June 2018 and May 2019.

"As per norms, we visit respective premises once complaints are received from individuals or organisations," said food safety officer Kavitha Sankar. The premises can be hotels, restaurants, canteens, makeshift fast food shops, retail shops or provisional shops.

Complaints vary from the absence of licence certificate and unhygienic environment to stale food and adulteration. “Once the food safety officer confirms the genuineness of the complaint, a notice will be issued to the owners to redress the issues. The assigned officer will re-visit the premises to rectify the issue. In the absence of issue rectification, the eatery will be served a closure notice. Once they clear the re-inspection, the eatery will be given permission to reopen," she said.

"Most hotel owners rectify the issue as soon as they receive complaints. Therefore, there was no permanent closure ordered between June 2018 and May 2019. However, 30 hotels were given short-term closure notice,” said C L Dileep, assistant commissioner of food safety. Due to technical difficulties, revisiting few eateries are pending. Also, the details of proceedings by food safety officers from respective circles are yet to be submitted. Thus the exact data on the closure is not available, said sources.

Among the 4,109 complaints received, 2,230 complaints were either nullified due to mild issue or are yet to be proved via lab reports. According to Kavitha, the sampling and further process dealing with complaints from makeshift fast food shops and seasonal fruit vendors are a major concern. "We find it difficult to trace the vendors. By the time the lab results arrive, the vendors would have left the place," she said. However, now the lab results are quickly available with software implemented from January in the district, she added.

Apart from the complaints received at the office, as many as 493 statutory samples were collected in the past 12 months. Also, a total of 849 samples were collected for surveillance which is further used for research related to food safety.

