Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express to be rescheduled

Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express (Train No 19260) will be leaving Bhavnagar Terminus on Tuesdays instead of Sundays and the train will reach Kochuveli on Thursdays from July 16.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:41 AM

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Weekly Express (Train No 19260) will be leaving Bhavnagar Terminus on Tuesdays instead of Sundays and the train will reach Kochuveli on Thursdays from July 16. At present, the train reaches Kochuveli on Tuesdays. 

The Railways said there is no change in arrival and departure timings of the train. The train departs from Bhavnagar Terminus at 5.25 am and reaches Kochuveli at 2.45 am on the third day. The train and its return train have been temporarily augmented with one additional 3 tier AC coach till June 30.

