Hike in assistance for ex-servicemen wards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sainik Welfare Board has decided to increase the financial assistance for the children of ex-servicemen attempting competitive examinations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. The family income limit for the scheme was raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The assistance is offered for attending examinations like the civil services, SET, NET, JRF, ICWA and CA.

The welfare board meeting chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to expand other benefits given by the board. The Rs 1500 monthly assistance given to AIDS-affected ex-servicemen or their widows was made a lifetime. Ex-servicemen or their dependants winning gold, silver or bronze in national sports events will be given rupees one lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25000 respectively. Those winning international events will get Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 75,000. The one-time assistance will have retrospective effect from April 1, 2018.

An immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given from the State Military Benevolent Fund to ex-military personnel and their dependants and Rs 20,000 by the Military Welfare Department director. The District Collector and District Sainik Officer can sanction RS 10,000 and Rs 5000 respectively. The State Military Benevolent Fund grants assistance to ex-military personnel, widows and dependants to be self-employed.

