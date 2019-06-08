Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IG Dinendra Kashyap takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner

IG Dinendra Kashyap assumed charge as city police commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IG Dinendra Kashyap assumed charge as city police commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram. The officer, who was the Police Headquarters IG took the charge at around 3.45 pm at the commissioner office. He was welcomed by former commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and DCP R Aditya. With Kashyap taking charge, the officer becomes the first city police commissioner ever since the commissionerate system was introduced in the state. At present, two commissionerates have come into existence, one in Kochi and the other in the state capital. From now, officers of the designation of IG will be heading the two commissionarates.

“ My priority will be the welfare of the people,” Kashyap told media persons after assuming charge. He also hinted that more police stations would be included under the city police limits since the commissionerate requires a bigger area. 

The officer was earlier part of the CBI team that investigated several high-profile cases including the corruption case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.  Earlier, he had expressed interest to move to the CBI as part of central deputation. But the government was keen to induct him in a plum post in the department. 

The top police brass had also earlier tried to keep him back by offering him plum postings, but the 1998 batch officer was not willing to drop his dream of re-joining the CBI. The upgradation by the police is part of constituting metropolitan commissionerates in cities. However, the government has not taken a decision to grant magisterial powers to the commissioners. Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin will be holding the charge as additional city police commissioner.

IG to head commissionerate
Kerala Police

