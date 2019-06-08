People should do their bit to conserve nature: Governor P Sathasivam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has urged the people to do their bit to conserve, protect and save nature for our future generations during the World Environment Day celebrations organised by Southern Air Command on Wednesday at Akkulam. He released the ‘Go Green Manual’ and complimented the Air Force personnel and families for taking the lead in the clean environment campaign. He also declared Southern Air Command as a ‘Net Zero Waste Generation Compliant Organisation’ during the celebrations.

Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief SAC highlighted the importance of a clean environment from the flight safety point of view as well since unscientific disposal of garbage attracts birds posing a direct threat to aircraft. “As many as 28 bird hits including eight at night involving aircraft flying at Thiruvananthapuram airport last year. Bird hits not only damage aircraft but also endanger the lives of aircrew and people on the ground,” he said. He brought out the importance of a collaborative approach with all administrative authorities in handling solid waste disposal.

The ‘Go Green’ initiative of SAC commenced last year strives to achieve ‘Zero Waste Generation’ through creating awareness and guiding all its personnel and families towards sustainable solid waste management and energy conservation.

Every Air Force Station under SAC is mandated to create suitable infrastructure for plastic waste reduction, turning waste into biogas, recycling of waste and composting. SAC is the first Command in the IAF to be ‘Net Zero Waste Compliant’.The World Environment Day celebration was attended by the Mayor V K Prasanth, senior Air Force officers of SAC, Air Force personnel and their families.