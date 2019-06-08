Planting trees as per vote margin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration's #margintreechallenge under the 'Change Can Change Climate Change' (C5) initiative has been creating ripples. The project which challenges 20 MPs from the state to plant trees as per their margin of votes by which they won the recent polls, is on its way to success. Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh and A M Arif have already taken up the challenge.

"Through the challenge, we try to create more green corridors and add to the green cover. The plan is to involve policymakers in the challenge as we believe they could contribute in abundance to the wellbeing of nature," said Bharath Govind S, in-charge, Project Sthithi.

Sthithi began the challenge by planting 20 trees representing the 20 MPs at Concordia Lutheran Higher Secondary School, Kudappanakkunnu, last week. The project coordinators have also planned to spread awareness regarding the #margintreechallenge to the neighbouring states and the Prime Minister too.