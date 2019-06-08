Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Planting trees as per vote margin

The district administration's #margintreechallenge under the 'Change Can Change Climate Change' (C5) initiative has been creating ripples.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

trees

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration's #margintreechallenge under the 'Change Can Change Climate Change' (C5) initiative has been creating ripples. The project which challenges 20 MPs from the state to plant trees as per their margin of votes by which they won the recent polls, is on its way to success. Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh and A M Arif have already taken up the challenge.

"Through the challenge, we try to create more green corridors and add to the green cover. The plan is to involve policymakers in the challenge as we believe they could contribute in abundance to the wellbeing of nature," said Bharath Govind S, in-charge, Project Sthithi. 

Sthithi began the challenge by planting 20 trees representing the 20 MPs at Concordia Lutheran Higher Secondary School, Kudappanakkunnu, last week. The project coordinators have also planned to spread awareness regarding the #margintreechallenge to the neighbouring states and the Prime Minister too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp