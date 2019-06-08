To source books for the 'Queer Library'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of a short-stay home exclusively for transmen by the Social Justice Department in association with Queerythm, 'Queer library', a book campaign, is being implemented to collect books for the library at the safety home. The facility is a first for the transgender community. The community is mostly shunned by families, leaving them with neither homes nor an education.

“We started the book campaign two weeks ago. Many from the transgender community are unable to pursue higher education due to various reasons. This library will work as a research centre where they will be able to study specific subjects of their interest,” said Prijith P K, president of Queerythm. Through the book campaign, the community-based organisation has been able to collect books donated by the public and plans to continue until sufficient books have been collected. The facility will also have e-books. Those willing to donate books in good condition can directly contact Queerythm.

The facility at Kunnukuzhy will accommodate 25 persons and can be availed for a maximum of three months. During the stay, the inmates will be provided with free medical care and food.

The medical care is given by the Government Medical College through their Community Medicine Department.

The home will be managed by the members of the transgender community and seven staff members have already been selected including a manager, caretakers, a cook, a cleaner, security guard and part-time counsellors. The inmates will also be provided with vocational training, personality development, yoga sessions and English classes. A cloth bag unit at Kunnukuzhy has been set up employing members of the transgender community. Next month, the organisation is planning to conduct an entrepreneurship programme.