Train services to be regulated till June 30

Four trains in Madurai Division will be regulated owing to maintenance work till June 30.

Train Services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four trains in Madurai Division will be regulated owing to maintenance work till June 30. Nagercoil – Coimbatore Passenger (train no 56319) and Coimbatore – Nagercoil Passenger (train no 56320) will be partially cancelled between Madurai – Dindigul except on June 13, 20 and 27. 

Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express (train no 16127) will be regulated for 1 hour 35 minutes in Madurai division. Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express (train no 22628), scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.45 am, will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12.45 pm (late by 1 hour) on June 18 and 19.

