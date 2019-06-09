Good Samaritan: Chennithala helps restore electricity for 15 families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s timely intervention has helped restore electricity for 15-odd families in Pazhayidath, Manimala, in Pathanamthitta district. While Electricity Minister MM Mani’s dream is a state without power failure, things were opposite for around 15 families in Pazhayidam as the KSEB section office did not respond even after repeated calls following a power failure.

The issue was as small as tying a fuse wire for restoration of power, but even after repeated calls there was no response from the section office. Bindu Jayan of Chandralayam, Pazhayidath, Manimala, had to use the last resort of calling up the Electricity Minister’s office but the response was disappointing. TS Jayan, husband of Bindu, told Express: “I am a supporter of the Communist party. After power failure for over twenty-four hours, and even after repeated calls to the Manimala section office, no one turned up to rectify the fault.” “We are really happy at the prompt response of the Oppn leader,” he added.