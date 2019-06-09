Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Good Samaritan: Chennithala helps restore electricity for 15 families

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s timely intervention has helped restore electricity for 15-odd families in Pazhayidath, Manimala, in Pathanamthitta district.

Published: 09th June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s timely intervention has helped restore electricity for 15-odd families in Pazhayidath, Manimala, in Pathanamthitta district. While Electricity Minister MM Mani’s dream is a state without power failure, things were opposite for around 15 families in Pazhayidam as the KSEB section office did not respond even after repeated calls following a power failure.

The issue was as small as tying a fuse wire for restoration of power, but even after repeated calls there was no response from the section office. Bindu Jayan of Chandralayam, Pazhayidath, Manimala, had to use the last resort of calling up the Electricity Minister’s office but the response was disappointing. TS Jayan, husband of Bindu, told Express: “I am a supporter of the Communist party. After power failure for over twenty-four hours, and even after repeated calls to the Manimala section office, no one turned up to rectify the fault.” “We are really happy at the prompt response of the Oppn leader,” he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala KSEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp