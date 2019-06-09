Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government destroying PSUs: MM Hassan

Senior Congress leader and former President of KPCC, M M Hassan, said the state government is bent on destroying public sector undertakings by privatising them.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former President of KPCC, M M Hassan, said the state government is bent on destroying public sector undertakings by privatising them. He was inaugurating the 17th state conference of the Kerala Water Authority staff association.

He said the CPM has a legacy of destroying everything and added the party has sabotaged the secular alternative led by the Congress. Hassan said even though the party received a setback in elections, the Congress is a political party which never loses its relevance.

The senior Congress leader said the campaign unleashed by certain sections, that it was the Congress party’s unwillingness which led to the failure of a secular alternative, is totally wrong.
KPCC general secretary and Kerala Water Authority state president Thampanoor Ravi said public sector undertakings should not function taking into consideration profit and losses.

He said that the state government is trying to bring in the management expert Sushil Khanna, who was instrumental in destroying KSRTC, for restructuring and bringing changes in KWA.Thampanoor Ravi presided the meeting in which DCC presidents Joshy Philip and Neyyatinkara Sanil were present.

