‘Probe tampering of document in Kodiyeri Dasan murder case’

Published: 09th June 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has called upon the state government to initiate a probe into the malpractice and tampering of records for framing RSS workers in the case related to the murder of CPM leader Kodiyeri Dasan, of Thalassery.

Under CPM rule, the state is turning into a place where political adversaries are cruelly hunted, Pillai said and added that the records related to criminal cases are supposed to be safe in court. In the Kodiyeri Dasan murder case, page five was removed and instead a new page was added. The accused RSS/BJP workers in the Dasan murder case were let off by the Thalassery court.

While considering the appeal, the High Court Division Bench had acknowledged the judgment of the Thalassery court, he said.

The Thalassery court had found that the records were tampered with and a page was removed and a different page introduced in its place naming RSS workers as accused. The High Court had directed the police to conduct an investigation into the matter, Sreedharan Pillai said.

He said the CPM is trying to subvert and challenge democracy by hunting down political opponents even by tampering court records.

He called upon the government to conduct an investigation into the role played by officials and CPM leaders for tampering with the court records and give proper punishment to them.
Pillai said the Central government decision not to give permission to state ministers to travel abroad along with the Chief Minister for collecting funds for flood rehabilitation proved right as the CM’s trip failed to generate any funds and it turned out to be a pleasure trip at the expense of the state.

