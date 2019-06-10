A new bridge boosts tourist arrival at Neyyar dam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of a bridge with a scenic view of the Neyyar Dam is underway. It has already become a favourite spot for selfies. The bridge which is constructed at a cost of C10 crore, is aesthetically designed with two raised pillars on either end. Ornamental chains will be hung between the pillars.

The new bridge was a long-pending demand of the local population. The narrow old bridge will be retained for exclusive use of travellers and the Irrigation Department which maintains the dam.

"The new bridge is a boost to the tourism circuit comprising Neyyar Dam, Kallikkad and Kappukad. It will also provide easy access to the hill highway from several rural destinations in and around the Neyyar Dam," said C K Hareendran MLA.

"Efforts are also being taken to develop the tourism potential of Neyyar dam. Our immediate priority is to revive the existing attraction in Neyyar - the Lion Safari Park and the Deer Park," he said.

The last lion in the Lion Safari Park had died a few months ago. At present a tiger brought from Wayanad is housed in the park. The animal was caught by the Forest officials after it strayed into human habitats.

The Forest Department will bring two lions from Gujarat to the safari park shortly.

The elephant rehabilitation centre at Kappukad is also set for a major development. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the C71 crore worth development work on June 23.

Hareendran said an alternative road would also be developed between Amboori and Neyyar Dam. "Major development of the existing road is difficult since about two km of the stretch passes through the reservoir. The alternative road will help in smooth cargo movement which would enhance the trade and commerce in the hilly areas," he said.