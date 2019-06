By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation will collect inorganic waste from 8 counters set up as part of Environment Week observance on Sunday.

The segregated waste will be collected from the counters at Vanchiyoor junction near Chacka YMA hall, Pipinmoodu Junction near Sasthamangalam, near Kazhakoottam ward committee office, near Sreekaryam petrol pump, near Kadakampally Health Inspector Office, near Sree Chitra Thirunal Engg College at Pappanamcode and Putharikandam Maidan.