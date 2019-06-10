Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marine ambulance, a need of the hour

The fisher community has been awaiting a marine ambulance for the past decade. T'Puram Express talks to fishermen about their concern over the delay in the initiation of the dream project

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 507 cases pertaining to marine death were reported in the state from February 2009 till February 2018, according to the statistics provided by the coastal police. Cases under the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station alone amount to 253, including Ockhi victims. 

Since the past decade, the fishermen community has been waiting for the government to provide a marine ambulance to tackle emergencies. But their wait has been in vain. 

According to Maglin Philomena, president of Theeradesa Vanitha Federation, despite climate change being a crucial factor over the years, governments do not pay heed to their lives on the coast.  

"Even after the announcement of a cyclone, fishermen are forced to go to the sea to fight against poverty. The death toll of cyclone Ockhi created wounds in the lives of fishermen. It could have been reduced in the presence of an effective mechanism. Every district with coastal regions must be equipped with a marine ambulance," she said. 

"We will be given a lot of promises prior to the elections. Political parties do not pay importance after winning the elections. A marine ambulance is need of the hour," said Clement, a fisherman from Valiyathura.

Citing an incident at Mariyanadu, Moses Robert, a fisherman said, "It took three hours to rescue a fisherman at sea two months ago as he collapsed while fishing. We took the victim on a trolling boat to the coast and we were able to save his life. In case of  strong winds, marine ambulances cannot be an aid, but the same will be useful in cases of small accidents."

With the incoming rough sea season, the chances for the increase in marine accidents are high, said T Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers Forum. "We hope the present government will be able to provide an ambulance at the earliest," he said.

However, S Venkatesapathy, fisheries director said, "The first ambulance is expected to arrive by November. If the ambulance becomes a success, the rest of the promised ambulances will be on board soon."

