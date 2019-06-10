Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More primary schools to spot hi-tech labs

The state government will introduce hi-tech labs in 9,941 more primary schools in the state this academic year.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will introduce hi-tech labs in 9,941 more primary schools in the state this academic year. The project is an extension of the government’s ambitious project to set up 45,000 hi-tech classrooms in 4,752 schools at secondary and higher secondary levels. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will implement the scheme which is funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). According to officers, 55,086 laptops, 23,170 multi-media projectors and USB speakers will be installed. The equipment will reach primary schools by July.

“This year, KITE will introduce several new programmes to raise the level of academic excellence of schools, implement effective monitoring and eGovernance using the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility,” said K Anvar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, KITE. 
So far, 59,772 laptops, 43,422 multimedia projectors, 4714 DSLR cameras, 4545 LED TVs, 4720 webcams, 23,104 projection screens, 41878 HDMI cables, 40614 HDMI faceplates, 41789 ceiling mount kits and 42,739 USB speakers have been installed in 4,752 higher secondary schools in the state. The schools will be provided with a multi-function printer each in the future. Also, hi-tech labs will be provided with a server for easier content dissemination in schools. 

As part of the project, 60,000 more students will join the Little KITES Clubs set up in 1,898 schools which already boasts of 58,247 members. Students who already received training in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Character Animation in the previous year, will turn trainers for the latest members. Student reporters who are capable of producing and making news content including script preparation, shooting, audio/video editing will be active from this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp