More primary schools to spot hi-tech labs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will introduce hi-tech labs in 9,941 more primary schools in the state this academic year. The project is an extension of the government’s ambitious project to set up 45,000 hi-tech classrooms in 4,752 schools at secondary and higher secondary levels. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will implement the scheme which is funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). According to officers, 55,086 laptops, 23,170 multi-media projectors and USB speakers will be installed. The equipment will reach primary schools by July.

“This year, KITE will introduce several new programmes to raise the level of academic excellence of schools, implement effective monitoring and eGovernance using the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility,” said K Anvar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, KITE.

So far, 59,772 laptops, 43,422 multimedia projectors, 4714 DSLR cameras, 4545 LED TVs, 4720 webcams, 23,104 projection screens, 41878 HDMI cables, 40614 HDMI faceplates, 41789 ceiling mount kits and 42,739 USB speakers have been installed in 4,752 higher secondary schools in the state. The schools will be provided with a multi-function printer each in the future. Also, hi-tech labs will be provided with a server for easier content dissemination in schools.

As part of the project, 60,000 more students will join the Little KITES Clubs set up in 1,898 schools which already boasts of 58,247 members. Students who already received training in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Character Animation in the previous year, will turn trainers for the latest members. Student reporters who are capable of producing and making news content including script preparation, shooting, audio/video editing will be active from this year.