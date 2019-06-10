Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

One month on, operation eagle eye seizes 19 vehicles

Teams of  health inspectors fan out in the city from the evening, their work stretching up till morning to scrutinise illegal waste activities. 

A squad of officers inspecting a vehicle during Operation Eagle Eye in an earlier intervention

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after the city corporation launched its secret mission of catching unauthorised sewage and waste dumpers in the city, the number of vehicles seized stands at 19 and the amount of fine charged from the illegal act is over C2 lakh. That too in an operation which was undertaken just thrice since its launch on June 5. 

Operation Eagle Eye which was launched  by the civic body conducts surprise checks to catch waste dumpers in the city. 

The squad's intervention has aided in the registration of many tankers for the septage waste collection in the city. "The squad has been successful in forcing private tankers to take license for septage waste collection. Now, 14 agencies have registered to get a license in the online septage collection system floated by us," says Mayor V K Prasanth. He also said repeat offenders will have to face the music. 
"We are planning to initiate criminal proceedings against the offenders who repeat the offence. They will also have to face cancellation of the vehicle registration, which will be implemented in association with the Motor Vehicle Department," he said.

Operation Eagle Eye is carried out on a random basis with utmost secrecy. "Since it is secretive in nature, the squad is constituted only when the council decides to undertake the mission. Three such drives were held after the launch and 19 vehicles including unauthorised tankers transporting septage and food waste were caught. The vehicles were seized, the fine imposed and police cases were registered against some. Majority of the defaulters were transporting food waste," said a corporation official. The offenders intercepted were transporting the solid waste from flats, institutions and houses.

During the raids, mayor and corporation health secretary often accompanies the team members which comprises over 20 health wing officials. According to corporation officials, the surprise checks will continue and strong action will be taken against the violators, he said. 

"Fines ranging from C10,000 to C50,000 are being slapped. We are also thinking of hiking the fine which can dissuade people from dumping waste," said a corporation official. On all other days, the corporation's Anti-Littering Enforcement Team (ALERT) undertakes special night checks. 

