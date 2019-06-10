Sea waves pound coastal regions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state braces for another monsoon season with moderate showers, the coastal areas in the district were battered by strong waves.

Several houses, including those with concrete roofs, in Shangumugham, Valiyathura and Beemapally wards were destroyed. The affected families were forced to shift to temporary relief camps set up at St Antony’s LP School at Kochuthura and Government UP School at Valiyathura.

“The sea waves have been damaging houses since Saturday. People are moving to relief camps,” said Valiyathura ward member Sheeba Patrick. She said around 300 families need to be rehabilitated in the coming days. According to her, people were reluctant to go to temporary shelter at the schools citing limited facilities. There are already 20 families which were displaced by sea erosion in May this year.

The coastal region is known for intense sea erosion during monsoon. The residents expect sea erosion to worsen in the coming days. “The waves that come in July-August take away the earth beneath the houses. We call it the Northern Sea due to the direction of the sea,” said Gibson, a resident of Valiyathura, the worst affected area due to sea surge.

Sheeba demanded urgent measures from the government to check sea erosion in the region. “A sea wall project in the coast was delayed owing to procedural issues.”