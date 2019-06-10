Trains to be regulated for track maintenance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway has announced traffic regulations owing to bridge maintenance work and replacement of steel girders along the Nemom-Neyyatinkara section. The work will begin on June 14.

Train No 16605 Mangalore–Nagercoil Ernad Express, scheduled to leave Mangalore Central on June 14, will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction. Train No 16606 Nagercoil–Mangalore Ernad Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction on June 15 will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.35 am and will be partially regulated.

Train No 16128 Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur on June 14 will be regulated for one hour along the Thiruvananthapuram– Nemam section.