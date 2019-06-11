All buses should display phone nos of RTOs to report issues of kids: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday ordered that numbers of RTO, Sub RTO, police station concerned should be displayed on all the buses to report issues faced by children during trips.

The transport commissioner has to ensure that the numbers are displayed on all the buses. The transport commissioner should also ensure that inspections are held to ensure if the numbers have been displayed on the buses.

Instruction has also been given to ensure that no student is denied a seat. The order also suggests that a circular stating the same should be issued to all bus workers. The concerned District Collectors have also been asked to take steps to solve the issues faced by children while travelling. The commission also insisted that the Students Travelling Facility Committee headed by District Collector should meet every three months.

The commission issued the order following a complaint about a school student being hit for sitting while travelling in a private bus in Madavoor, Kozhikode.