Dry waste collection hub launched in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first of its kind dry waste segregation collection hub has been launched in the city by the corporation. The facility which can be utilised to deposit the segregated inorganic waste has been set up at the HI office in Sasthamangalam. "The facility will help commuters when they want to dispose waste while travelling. Further such collection hubs in public spaces will help in instilling awareness about segregation amongst the public," said Mayor V K Prasanth while inaugurating the collection hub.

One can drop off segregated dry waste such as glass, paper, footwear, bags, plastic, glass waste, cloth material and metal cans. The collection hub will be functional round the clock and corporation workers have been stationed to assist the public. A selfie corner has also been set up near this facility where the people can take selfie and upload their pictures in the Smart Trivandrum App.