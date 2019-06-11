Govt mulls meaningful ways to rein in non-communicable diseases

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With diet and nutrition-related non-communicable diseases (NCD) showing a spike in the state, the Health Department is gearing up for massive intervention. It is giving final touches to an age-specific and disease-specific diet plan for the state and widening the scope of State Nutritional and Diet-Related Intervention Programme.

The new interventions being planned include strengthening nutritional activities at 252 primary healthcare centres and taking up nutritional intervention in NCD Clinics at such centres.The interventions have come in the backdrop of a spike in hypertension, cardiovascular and diabetics related morbidity and mortality cases across the state.

“The diet plan is almost over. It will soon be submitted for final approval. Along with that an awareness on nutrition and the need to switch to a healthy diet plan will also be spread through PHCs,” said Dr Bipin K Gopal, state nodal officer, NCD.

It is learnt that the said initiatives are ably supported by the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau and State Nutrition Bureau. Meanwhile, the Health Department has sanctioned `1.25 crore for extending the State Nutritional and Diet-Related Intervention Programme for strengthening nutritional activities at 252 primary healthcare centres and taking up nutritional intervention in NCD Clinics at such centres.

“Along with that training will be given to health inspectors, lady health inspectors, junior health inspectors, junior public health nurse, ASHA and Kudumbashree workers on nutritional and diet aspects and how to prevent NCD. Seminars, workshops and training of trainers is also a part of the initiative,” said an officer of the Health Department.

At the same time, State Nutrition Officer Dr K T Sreelathakumari told Express that the two new initiatives being planned for improving the nutrition status and taking up a healthy diet includes nutrition counselling intervention in the NCD clinic and nutritional anaemia screening and control in selected schools. The new initiatives that will be rolled out on a pilot basis at Thiruvananthapuram district will later be spread across the state based on its success rate. “To cure anaemia amongst adolescent girls and boys, the Union Health Ministry has recently launched the Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme,” said Sreelathakumari.