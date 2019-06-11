Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala allocates Rs 8.80 crore for Sruthitharangam

According to the minister, the programme also offers auditory verbal habilitation.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sanctioned Rs 8.80 crore for the ‘Sruthitharangam’ project, to provide free cochlear implant to hearing impaired children between zero to five years.

Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja said from this fiscal the programme will come out with a difference as the cochlear implant will be carried out in two ears.

“Earlier cochlear implantation was carried out in one of the ears. The implantation in two ears will first be carried out on 19 children. So far, financial assistance has been given to 948 children and in the 2018-19, 113 children were provided with total assistance of Rs 5.85 crore,” said Shailaja. According to the minister, the programme also offers auditory verbal habilitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sruthitharangam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp