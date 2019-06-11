Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi urges Defence Minister to intensify missing IAF aircraft search

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intensify search with sophisticated electronic infrastructure for the missing IAF aircraft AN 32.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

IAF AN-32, Missing IAF Aircraft

File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes. (AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intensify search with sophisticated electronic infrastructure for the missing IAF aircraft AN-32. Referring to the rising anxiety among the families of the crew, the Chief Minister said as per reports, three Keralites - Anoop Kumar of Kollam, Sherin of Kannur and Vinod Kumar of Palakkad - are among those on board the flight that went missing.

“While the efforts made by the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police and other agencies of Arunachal Pradesh in searching the area to locate the aircraft and the missing persons deserve whole-hearted appreciation, it’s to be taken note that the families of missing personnel are in sheer desperation as days pass,” said the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi said the state government has been in constant touch with the Air Force authorities and Union ministry regarding the progress. He requested the Defence Minister for his personal intervention for sustained combing operations and use of all possible sophisticated electronic infrastructure for locating the aircraft and the missing personnel.

