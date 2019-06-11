Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Public march: Traffic curbs in Thiruvananthapuram today

The public rally is being held as part of the 56th state meet of the Kerala NGO Union

Published: 11th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police have announced traffic arrangements in connection with the public march as part of the 56th state meeting of the Kerala NGO Union on Tuesday. Traffic and parking regulations will be in force on the GV Raja- RR Lamp, Public Library- Martyrs’ Column- VJT Junction- Spencer Junction- Statue Junction- Ayurveda College- Overbridge- Pazhavangady- East Fort route from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Parking will not be allowed on the MG Road. Vehicles carrying participants for the programme should obey the directions by the police. After the start of the march, vehicles heading to East Fort and Thampanoor should take the Public Library- Nandavanam- Bakery Junction- Panavila route. Vehicles coming with participants for the programme from the national highway should take the Kazhakuttam bypass- Chakkai- General Hospital route and deboard workers at Asan Square. Then they should take the Vanchiyoor-Kaithamukku- East Fort route and park at the Attukal temple parking ground.

Vehicles coming from the MC Road should take the Kesavadasapuram-PMG route to deboard workers at Nandavanam and proceed to the Attukal parking ground via Thampanoor- Attakulangara route. Vehicles coming from Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kattakada should take the Poojappura- Jagathi, Xanadu- Bakery junction route to deboard workers at Nandavanam. Later, they should proceed to the Attukal parking ground via Thampanoor-Attakulangara route.

Vehicles coming from Nedumangad should take Vellayambalam-Museum Junction and deboard workers at Nandavanam. Then they should proceed to the Attukal parking ground via Thampanoor-Attakulangara route.

City Police Commissioner has asked the public to convey complaints and suggestions on traffic over 0471-2558731, 2558732.

