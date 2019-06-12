Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Class Library’ to revive reading

 A novel initiative to revive reading habits among the children, 'Class Library' will be introduced in schools.

Published: 12th June 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A novel initiative to revive reading habits among the children, 'Class Library' will be introduced in schools. The scheme will ensure a library in all classrooms which is expected to be functional by August. Each class library will be equipped with over 100 books. It will be rotated amongst other classes and local libraries to encourage children to read diverse and a large number of books.

According to C Manoj Kumar, deputy director of education (DDE) Thiruvananthapuram, the first phase of the project implementation is completed. "We have identified as many as 6,000 classrooms in the revenue district for the implementation of the project. Schools will seek the help of local self-government bodies for obtaining books and shelves," he said.

The initiative has been implemented in few schools. "We do have a  book corner, but the same will be strengthened as part of the 'Class Library' project. At least 150 to 200 books will be available in every classroom. Students have been informed regarding the book collection and is expected to finish the collection by the end of this month," said, Winsty CM, vice-principal of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cotton Hill.

The project has received good response from authors and literature enthusiasts. "Setting up libraries in every classroom helps to inculcate the habit of reading among children. Let's hope the project will bring back the habit among children," said K A Beena, author.
  
How class library works?
Local self-government bodies, students and parents will be encouraged to donate books.
'Pustaka Vandi', which collects books will be set with the help of local self-government bodies. One student from each class will be designated for the post of a librarian.

Two registers will be ensured in classes for maintaining the list of books a circulation. Book reading, discussions and book review meetings will be organised at regular intervals. 

