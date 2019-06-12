Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporate appeasement will soon become norm in India: Pinarayi

He also pointed out that constitutional institutes in the country had also been facing threat due to corporatization.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally arriving at the valedictory function of NGO Union state conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corporate appeasement will soon become the norm in this country as the Central government came to power with their help, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while inaugurating the valedictory function of the 56th State NGO Union meet at Putharikandam ground here on Tuesday. “In the past five years, corporates decided on what needed to be done and what needn’t. Now, a government has come to power with their help. We will have to face serious challenges in the form of corporatization across all sectors. Efforts are on to privatise certain sectors, a move that could destroy service sectors and cause harm to the whole country,” Vijayan said. 

He also pointed out that constitutional institutes in the country had also been facing threat due to corporatization. “Democratic values are being sabotaged by some forces. We have a society that upholds secular values. Hence, communal forces should be isolated from it,” he added. 

Vijayan also claimed that service sectors in the state had been cooperating well with the LDF government in the past three years. “The LDF government has not made any changes in the working of the service sector. Rather, it has been encouraging the industry,” he added. 

He was also keen on projecting the state’s progress in terms of creating a corruption-free system in the service sector. “The state has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption since 2016. Today, the state is one among the least corrupt,” he said. The isolated incidents of corruption too will be curbed soon,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also made it clear that the employees of the service sector should give prior importance to the cases of the common man and destitute. “There should be timely disposal of files in all cases. Serve the poor first. Our government has succeeded in providing one lakh title deeds to the poor,” Vijayan added. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran echoed the views of the Chief Minister that corporate forces have gained strength now with the BJP-led government coming to power. 

“The service sector will have to face challenges. They should bravely overcome the obstacles and fight against undemocratic practices that could destroy the public sector,” Rajendran added. Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally, KTDC Chairman M Vijayakumar, CITU district president C Jayan Babu, CPM district president Anavoor Nagappan and office bearers of NGO union also spoke at the function.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp