Judicial Commission sitting from Friday

The commission will inquire if the union works in universities, elections and in academic environment.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sitting of the People’s Independent Judicial Inquiry Commission, constituted to inquire into violation of human rights, violence and irregularities in higher educational institutions in the state, will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi hall in Thycaud. Justice P K Shamsudeen is the chairman of the commission. The commission will collect evidence regarding any sort of malpractices or human rights violations on the campuses, in person or from the students, teachers, former students and public.

“Student organisations, teachers organisations, alumni associations, university-level associations, people working in the socio-political sector can also be part of the evidence collection. All members of the commission will be present.” said AG George, member - secretary.

The commission will inquire if the union works in universities, elections and an academic environment. The commission was formed in the wake of the suicide attempt by a student of the University College here last month.

People’s Independent Judicial Inquiry Commission

