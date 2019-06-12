Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Smart cameras to nab traffic offenders in Thiruvananthapuram

 Drivers without helmets and seat belts beware.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drivers without helmets and seat belts beware. The widespread violation of the helmet rule by two-wheeler riders and violation of the seat belt rule by four-wheeler drivers will no longer be checked manually by the police but through speed cameras replete with Artificial Intelligence(AI). The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will be implementing the AI facility in all speed cameras across the city. The trial has already begun. 

Once equipped with AI, MVD officials will be able to detect violators. Incidents of speeding on city roads are on the rise and the MVD has taken steps to nab offenders but the violation of helmet and the seat belt rule often goes unchecked.  According to Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner, "The current cameras can solely detect the number plate of the vehicle and check speeding and traffic signal violations. With the inclusion of AI in speed cameras, even the usage of mobile phones during driving can be checked."

The study proposal for the technology was done by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The joint transport commissioner said AI has already been installed in many cameras in Wadakkanchery and Kozhikode. On a trial basis, the AI was installed in cameras in Thiruvananthapuram and MVD officials found it was 98 per cent successful. The joint transport commissioner also said a primary reason to introduce such a facility was also to reduce manual checking of traffic violations. 

"Although we conduct regular checks across the city to check violations in helmet and seat belt rule, it is impossible to get hold of all the traffic offenders. The AI system in cameras will help to obtain accurate records. A challan will be sent to the violator's house," said an MVD official. After the trial process is over, the speed cameras installed across different parts of the city will be equipped with AI facility.

