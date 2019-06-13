Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Backlog in framing rules worries chair

Passing a ruling in the assembly, he said that the process to frame the rules was yet to gain pace and that it was a serious issue.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has said that even after the chair had issued guidelines and ruling on the need to frame rules in a time-bound manner, the drafts rules based on 27 laws were yet to be framed or submitted for the perusal of the subject committee.  

Passing a ruling in the assembly, he said that the process to frame the rules was yet to gain pace and that it was a serious issue. The officials who were responsible for framing rules based on laws enacted eight to nine years ago in the assembly will have to face action, he cautioned. He said that the subject committees should be ready to take disciplinary action against the erring officials.  

]He said that the subject committees should also ensure that under rule 288 the scrutiny of the rules framed was being held properly in the subject committees and remaining, if any, are completed in a timely manner. After every assembly session, the subject committees should hold a review and ensure all the works mandated was done properly.

All the departments that were bound to frame rules should ensure that the work was done in two months at the chief secretary level. The rules framed should be submitted before the subject committees and the committees should complete the scrutiny in a time-bound manner and submit to the government before the next assembly session. Further, all the heads of subject committees were directed to make a statement in the beginning of the next assembly session after clearing the backlog, the ruling directed.  

