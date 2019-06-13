Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Commissionerates: CPM, CPI to hold bilateral talks

Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran had given a letter to CM Pinarayi on Tuesday expressing reservations over the move to implement the decision in a unilateral manner.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

CPM_flag

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of strong reservations expressed by the CPI against the unilateral decision to give magisterial powers to Commissioners, the CPM and the CPI - the two left parties in the LDF - will soon hold bilateral discussions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed to hold talks with the CPI before moving forward with any further steps in this direction. The CPI state executive and council that met here on Wednesday, discussed the issue where the party leadership has assured that discussions would be held between the state secretaries of both the parties. 

Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran had given a letter to CM Pinarayi on Tuesday expressing reservations over the move to implement the decision in a unilateral manner. The revenue minister had urged the CM not to implement the decision without detailed discussions within the Left front. The CPI is concerned about the move to give magisterial powers to Police Commissioners, as currently such powers are vested with District Collectors and RDOs. 

“Such a decision cannot be taken in a unilateral manner, without discussions in the LDF. That’s why a letter has been given to the Chief Minister, who agreed to hold talks with the CPI. We would demand the current decision should not be implemented as such, as there should be a consensus before going ahead,” said top CPI sources. 

It was a couple of days ago the government finally came up with the decision to set up Commissionerates in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. As per the move the police officers in the rank of IGs will head the Commissionerates. They will receive magisterial powers.

CPI council witnesses criticism against govt
T’Puram: The CPI state council witnessed differences of opinion over the Sabarimala issue and the Chief Minister’s style of functioning. At the state council which met here on Wednesday, a section of leaders felt the state government should change its approach in the issue.  “It’s natural that there will be such criticism in the council. These are leaders who have been active during the polls. So, they would air their opinions and feedback from the people. That’s why some of them demanded the Left front should rethink on the Sabarimala issue,” said a senior leader. 

CPI CPM Pinarayi Vijayan LDF

