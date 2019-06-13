Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation to seek police aid to raze down illegal buildings

 The corporation will approach the city police seeking sufficient force to evict people and demolish unapproved buildings identified in the Vizhinjam zone.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation will approach the city police seeking sufficient force to evict people and demolish unapproved buildings identified in the Vizhinjam zone. As many as 167 buildings were identified as unauthorised and violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)  norms. A team from the corporation had attempted to demolish the buildings on Tuesday.

Due to resistance from the resort owners and local people, the officials had  to return.“We will go forward with the decision to demolish the buildings. But we need sufficient police force to manage the situation. We have already made a request to the city police chief and will send an official letter,” said corporation secretary Deepa S.

On Tuesday, a team of officers sought to demolish four unauthorised buildings. But they were met with stiff resistance. Corporation officials said they had been issuing notices to the violators for the past four years. But none of them had responded.

