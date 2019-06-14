Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1.63 lakh students joined public schools in Kerala

 A Total of 1.63 lakh children secured admission in government and aided schools this academic year, the general education director’s office said in a statement.

school students

Image of school children in a government school. (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Total of 1.63 lakh children secured admission in government and aided schools this academic year, the general education director’s office said in a statement. The figure was announced in a preliminary analysis after the student counts on the sixth day of the academic year. The count was done in all classes from one to 10. 

Maximum number of students joined the Class 5 - 44,636 students. The increase in Class 8 was 38,492. 
There was a drop of 38,000 students in the unaided sector. The total number of students enrolled in government schools was 11.69 lakh. While the enrolment in aided school was 21.58 lakh, unaided sector saw 3.89 lakh enrolment. A total of 37.16 lakh students were recorded in Sampoorna, the government’s online school management software.

