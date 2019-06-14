A taxi driver calls out legal flaws 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online taxi services like Ola and Uber have become a common mode of transportation for many. However, the online taxi services haven’t featured prominently in Malayalam movies yet. This lead to Indo-Canada based director Sujith Vigneshwar to weaving a story around online taxis and come up with his debut film ‘Rameshan Oru Peralla’, which travels through the life of an online taxi driver. The film recently won him the award for the best debut director at the Alberta Film festival in Canada.

“Online taxis are a very frequent mode of transportation used these days. But a film has not been made in that backdrop. Through the life of the online taxi driver, many important themes like the Indian judicial system have been dealt with in this film,” said Sujith. He also said that the film has got different layers and throws light on the problems that an individual faces in society.

Sujith was deeply disturbed after knowing that Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist at ISRO, had to struggle for almost 25 years to prove his innocence in the espionage case. The story was made after considering all these factors. The film is supposed to be a suspense thriller. “The film is basically a take on the flaws in the legal system of our country,” he added.

The two-hour film has been shot at different locations in Thiruvananthapuram and is more like a travel movie. “Though I had an idea to do a film based on online taxi drivers, a suitable location was found in India only.”

The lead role of the online taxi driver is played by Manikandan Pattambi and the film features a day in his life. Rajesh Sharma, Divyadarshan, Shailaja P Ambu, Suresh Prem, Devendranath Sankaranarayanan, and Krishnan Balakrishnan played the other prominent roles in the film. The cinematography is by Sunil Prem and music has been scored by Gemini Unnikrishnan. Actor-politician Mukesh has also rendered a song for the film. The film will hit the screens on July 4.