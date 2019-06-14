Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Abound with history

As the land that bore witness to an iconic moment in Kerala's history, Aruvippuram has become an important tourist and pilgrimage centre

Neyyar flowing through Aruvippuram

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only 20 kilometres away from the capital city, Aruvippuram is abound with tales of renaissance. The land bore witness to an iconic moment in Kerala's history when Sree Narayana Guru consecrated the Siva idol here, becoming the first non-brahmin to do so. 
His revolutionary precedent set the course for the entry of lower castes into places of worship. This site, at the foothills of Kodithooki Mala is now maintained as a temple. However, it is not just the historical significance, but also the serene nature that draws in visitors.

The cave Sree Narayana Guru used to rest and pray is atop a hill. One can reach the top by climbing the steps leading from the temple.
 The area has been well preserved and only a few metres away is a narrow road that is being used by the motorists to reach the hilltop. The view from above is mesmerising as one can see the Neyyar river flowing amidst thick green cover.
The viewpoint is ideal to catch a panoramic sight of Neyyar. Steps from near the temple lead one to the banks of the river. 
The path of the trek is populated with huge boulders which double up as spots of repose for tourists as large trees along the banks cast a soothing shade on them. Locals can be seen relaxing here in the noon hours. 

The place has also seen multiple film shoots in recent times. Permission from the Sree Narayana Math is requisite to conduct any activities in the vicinity, so the place is for the most part tranquil. The number of visitors increases steadily during the festival of 'Sivarathri' in the months of January and February as the place is a prominent pilgrimage site. A school functions inside the temple premises.
Aruvippuram is 6 kilometres from Neyyattinkara, where the nearest bus and railway stations are situated. Auto and taxi services are scarce, hence a personal vehicle would be perfect if one wants to enjoy the drive. Buses ply to Aruvippuram temple from Neyyattinkara intermittently.

